CRAWFORD, Barry Stanley. After a courageous battle, Barry passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, in the loving care of Cranford Hospice surrounded by family. Adored husband of Sue, dearly loved father and father-in- law of Sam and Jen, Hope and Tony, Janine and Craig, Sophie and Martin, and Nick. An absolutely amazing Grandad, Poppa and Uncle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lynn and John, Olga and John, and Viv Hunter. Heartfelt thanks to family and friends and Cranford Hospice during the journey. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Barry's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, August 12, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Crawford Family, C/o Box PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 11, 2020