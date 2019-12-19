|
TOUGHER Barry (DOH) 30.4.1927 - 17.12.2019. Loved son of William and Dorothy (deceased), brother and brother-in-law of Lois and Ernie Pedersen (deceased). Dearly loved husband of the late Rita (Tup) for 59 years. Awesome father and father-in- law of Lyn and Gail, Ross and Jacqui, Kathryn and Hamish, Michael and Sally. Proud grandfather of Nathan and Lucy, Fraser and Rachel, Campbell, Grace and an adored great- grandfather. A celebration of Barry's life will be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street Dannevirke on Monday December 23, 2019 at 11.00am. All messages to "Tougher Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 19, 2019