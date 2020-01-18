|
TOUGHER, Barry (Doh). Lyn, Ross, Kathryn, Michael and their families wish to thank everyone for their support and caring at the time of Barry's passing. The cards, flowers, plants, food, phone calls, texts and hugs received have been overwhelming. Also a big thank you to those who attended Barry's service, he too would have been rather humbled. Thanks also to Rev Jo Crosse and Afolau from the Salvation Army for your care and support also. Special thanks to Leah and Dave of Kelly Funeral Home who made it so much easier to make our final goodbyes knowing his wishes were coming true. Reunited with his soulmate Rita (Tup). Thank you each and everyone.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 18, 2020