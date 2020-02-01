Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wayne. HUNT

Add a Memory
Barry Wayne. HUNT In Memoriam
HUNT, Barry Wayne. Soar High in the sky J.A.B. Passed two years ago on 2nd February, 2018. Your daughters and their families miss you heaps and so do I. I know you would like me to acknowledge too, four special people that were in your life for many years. Brien your loader driver, Haggis your go to mechanic and doughnut buddy and Dan and Barbara Ramsdan whom you topdressed for, for many years and fed you with the most delicious food. Thank you all. Pet you are forever in our thoughts and hearts. Loving you always Vee.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -