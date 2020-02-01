|
HUNT, Barry Wayne. Soar High in the sky J.A.B. Passed two years ago on 2nd February, 2018. Your daughters and their families miss you heaps and so do I. I know you would like me to acknowledge too, four special people that were in your life for many years. Brien your loader driver, Haggis your go to mechanic and doughnut buddy and Dan and Barbara Ramsdan whom you topdressed for, for many years and fed you with the most delicious food. Thank you all. Pet you are forever in our thoughts and hearts. Loving you always Vee.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 1, 2020