ACKERMAN, Barry William. Barry passed away after a courageous battle on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Dearly loved Dad, Grandad, brother, uncle and friend. Many thanks to the people who have lovingly cared for Dad over the past 12 months. At Dad's request a private service has been held. 'We love you lorry- loads and will miss you always'. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or Messages to "The Ackerman Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 11, 2019
