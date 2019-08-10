Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry STANSFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry William. STANSFIELD

Add a Memory
Barry William. STANSFIELD Notice
STANSFIELD, Barry William. JP Retired, Serving Brother of St John. Passed away at Gracelands Retirement Village surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 7, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Judith for 57 years. Loved father of Shelley, Julie, and Tracey. Cherished and proud Pop to Joanne, Lisa, Joshua, Anna and special Poppy to his great grand children. A service will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, August 12 at 2pm. Messages can be sent online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the Stansfield Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.