STANSFIELD, Barry William. JP Retired, Serving Brother of St John. Passed away at Gracelands Retirement Village surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 7, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Judith for 57 years. Loved father of Shelley, Julie, and Tracey. Cherished and proud Pop to Joanne, Lisa, Joshua, Anna and special Poppy to his great grand children. A service will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, August 12 at 2pm. Messages can be sent online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the Stansfield Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019