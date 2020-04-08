|
COATES, Basil Antony. Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the Hastings Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital aged 86 years. Loved husband of Heather and loved father and father-in-law of Janie and Darin, Jeremy and Sandy, Megan and Michael, Daniel and Angela. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and Dennis, Lynda and Brian, Lesley and the late Eric, Cheryl and Glen and the late Norman. Loved grandad of Lisa and Trudy; Holly and Zach; Jack and Thomas; Harrison; Alexander and Sienna. Loved great grandad of Jahlyn, Taylor and the late Heidi and Uncle Basil to his many nephews and nieces. Grateful thanks to the staff at Ward A4 for the care and compassion to both Basil and myself. We will miss you. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. A celebration of Basil's life will be advertised at a later date. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 8, 2020