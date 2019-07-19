Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Beresford TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beresford Bryan TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Beresford Bryan TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Beresford Bryan. Passed away peacefully at Wairoa Hospital on Thursday July 18 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Alison. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and John, Tony (Toby) and Jayne, Gill and Guy, Jo and Jack. Loved poppa of Amanda, Simon, Kurt, Sean, Hugh, Will, Georgia, Samantha, Ruby and Stanley. Loved great poppa of Lucas, Kayden, Ava- Jean, Emma and Jacob. Bryan will lie at at the family farms Mangapoike, Wairoa. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the HB Rescue Helicopter. For funeral details go to www.pickeringfd.co.nz. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.