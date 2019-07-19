|
TAYLOR, Beresford Bryan. Passed away peacefully at Wairoa Hospital on Thursday July 18 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Alison. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and John, Tony (Toby) and Jayne, Gill and Guy, Jo and Jack. Loved poppa of Amanda, Simon, Kurt, Sean, Hugh, Will, Georgia, Samantha, Ruby and Stanley. Loved great poppa of Lucas, Kayden, Ava- Jean, Emma and Jacob. Bryan will lie at at the family farms Mangapoike, Wairoa. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the HB Rescue Helicopter. For funeral details go to www.pickeringfd.co.nz. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 19, 2019