SUTHERLAND, Bernadette Rose (nee Caccioppoli). Passed away at Waipuna Hospice on June 1, 2019. Beloved soulmate to the late Dr. Roydon Godfrey Sutherland (Aviation Security). Cheristed mother to Malcolm, Clare Stewart and Murray (Tauranga), Graham (Brisbane), and Helen (Lower Hutt). Treasured friend to Mark Stewart (Tauranga), Phillip Cody (Lower Hutt) and Leon (Brisbane). Loving Grandmother to Gabriella Cody (Lower Hutt). Daughter of the late Violent and Giulio Caccioppoli (Hastings). Eldest sister and sister-in-law to Bernard and Bev, Gerard and Stathea, John and the late Lynne (Hastings), Leonard and Elaine (Sydney), Father Damian SM (Napier), Anthony and Pat (WA), Maryanne and Wayne Dundas (QLD), Mariette Howe (Sydney). Loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, P.O. Box 1156, Taurange or St John Ambulance, P.O. Box 2387, Tauranga would be greatly appreciated, thank you. A service to celebrate Bernadette's life will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Bernadette would love everyone to come in colour as it's a celebration of her life and she loved colour. A Rosary will be held on Thursday evening at St Thomas More Catholic Church at 7pm.