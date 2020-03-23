|
MEREDITH, Bernard Rashley (Bernie). Passed away on March 20, 2020 in his 93rd year. Husband of the late Joanie, and the late Merle. Much loved Dad of Janet, Craig, Pamela, Glenys and Phillippa. Loved Grumpy Grandad of Rikki, Kriston, Chezvan, Gareth, Mitch, Katharin, Rory, Matthew, Beth, Laura, Reese and Kodie. Great-Grandad of Dorothy, Florence, Sahara, Mikael and Noah. Due to Covid-19, a private cremation has been held, and the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. BERNIE - THIS IS YOUR LIFE! COMING SOON COMING SOON WATCH THIS SPACE Messages to the Meredith Family, c/o - PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 23, 2020