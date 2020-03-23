|
FOOTE, Bernard Robert. Passed away unexpectedly, due to complications after surgery. Loved husband of the late Ethel Joyce. Father and father-in-law of Cherie, Bob, Peter and Di, Vicki and Neal, Sue and Mike, and Stuart and Lee. A grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 19. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine and David Irvine. Uncle of Karen and Steve, and Christopher and Susanne. Close friend of the late Mable Wilson. Special thanks to all the Staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital, especially the Staff in the ICU for their care and support. A service for Bernard will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Foote Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 23, 2020