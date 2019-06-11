|
|
CLARKE, Bernard William (Bernie). On Sunday, June 9, 2019, peacefully passed away at the Marlborough Hospice, Blenheim, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Turama Julia, brother to Shirley, Mervyn, John, Robin, and Garry. Father to Bill, Brian, Judith, Alan, Ngaire and Pop to all his many moko's. Also a good friend to many many others. Messages to 25 Milford Street Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A reflection of Bernie's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday, June 13 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium. CLOUDY BAY FUNERAL SERVICES BLENHEIM F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 11, 2019