VERHOEVEN, Bernardus (Ben). Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by family at Summerset In The Bay in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Jantje. Loved father and father-in-law of Joyce, Reina and Gary, Alieda and Trevor, Daniel and Lynne, Pieter, and Emma. Treasured Opa of his fifteen Grandchildren, Simon and Shannon, Jeremy, Melissa, Sarah and Braydon, Darryl, Jonathan, Rebekah, Michael, Grace, Joshua, Vanessa, Hannah, Samantha, Caitlyn, Lukas and his two Great Grandchildren, Piper, and Asher Bernardus. Loved brother and brother-in-law. A funeral service for Ben will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11am followed by a family interment service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ben's memory to Enliven would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Ben or messages to his family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2019