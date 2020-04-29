|
|
KENT, Bernie. Passed away at home April 28, 2020, aged 79. Son of the late Arthur and Edith Kent, Wairoa. Partner of Anne-Marie Westcott and ex husband of Margaret Kent. Father and father in-law of Wendy and Rob Little, Jill (deceased) and Greg Parkin, Pam and Paul Bicknell and Vicky and Erin Peffer. Grandfather of Natasha, James, Michelle, Jessica, Kirsty, Alex, Betsy, Bradley, Ben and Sam. Great grandfather of Jock, Link, Anna, Hartley, Jace and Stevie. Due to the current circumstances Bernie has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Bernie's life. Any messages to the family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 29, 2020