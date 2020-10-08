Home

KENT, Bernie. 09.0.1941 - 28.04.2020 Son of the late Arthur and Edith Kent (Wairoa). Partner of Anne-Marie Westcott and ex-husband of Margaret Kent. Father and father-in-law of Wendy and Rob Little, Jill (deceased) and Greg Parkin, Pam and Paul Bicknell, and Vicky and Erin Peffer. Grandfather of Natasha, James, Michelle, Jessica, Kirsty, Alex, Betsy, Bradley, Ben and Sam. Great grandfather of Jock, Link, Anna, Hartley, Jace and Stevie. The Service for Bernie will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1.30pm, at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street West, Hastings, with refreshments at the Hawkes Bay Golf Club afterwards.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2020
