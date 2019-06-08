Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl COYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl May. COYLE

Notice Condolences

Beryl May. COYLE Notice
COYLE, Beryl May. 05.04.1935 - 05.06.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Doug. Beloved Sister, Ma, Nana and Great Nan to all. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, June 12 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Coyle Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.