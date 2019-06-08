|
|
COYLE, Beryl May. 05.04.1935 - 05.06.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Doug. Beloved Sister, Ma, Nana and Great Nan to all. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, June 12 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Coyle Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019