|
|
McCOSKRIE, Beryl (nee Weston). Free now to walk the beautiful gardens of the world forever. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved sister of Elaine John. Dearest Aunty to Gwyn John. Much loved by all her many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Taradale Masonic who have cared for her with such love. A memorial celebration of Beryl's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11am. Followed by an ash interment service at the Rose Gardens at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'McCoskrie Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020