Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie McAULAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Anne. McAULAY

Add a Memory
Bessie Anne. McAULAY Notice
McAULAY, Bessie Anne. 12.07.1935 - 01.11.2019 Passed away peacefully in Hastings. Beloved partner of the late Colin Boyce. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Bradie, Thorpe and Fi. Treasured Nana of Jadyn, Cole, Cooper, Georgia, Wolfe and River. A Service for Bessie will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Rd, Hastings on Tuesday, November 5. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to Presbyterian Support East Coast. All messages please send to The McAulay Family, PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -