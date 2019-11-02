|
McAULAY, Bessie Anne. 12.07.1935 - 01.11.2019 Passed away peacefully in Hastings. Beloved partner of the late Colin Boyce. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Bradie, Thorpe and Fi. Treasured Nana of Jadyn, Cole, Cooper, Georgia, Wolfe and River. A Service for Bessie will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Rd, Hastings on Tuesday, November 5. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to Presbyterian Support East Coast. All messages please send to The McAulay Family, PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019