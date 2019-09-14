Home

Beth (McBeth) PARIS

Beth (McBeth) PARIS Notice
PARIS, Beth (nee McBeth). Susanne and Denise, daughters of the late Beth Paris, and their families, wish to extend their thanks to all who helped and for the support given at the time of the recent loss of our dear Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to all who travelled to be with us. Our thanks to Dr Blackmore and staff at Rahiri Rest Home. As it will be impossible to thank all those concerned individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2019
