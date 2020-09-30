|
TRASK, Beth (nee Pedersen). On September 25, 2020 in Tauranga, loved daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pedersen, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and Bruce Greville (both deceased) and Joan and the late Max Hughes, and a loving aunt to their families. A dear niece, cousin and friend to many. Special cousin of Aileen Hart and Barbara Stokes and their families. Remembered for her beautiful quilting and dressmaking, and drawing together our family threads. A true Christian at peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2020