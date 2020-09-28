|
TRASK, Bethalie Ann (nee Pedersen). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on September 25, 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved Wife and best friend of Ernie. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law of Wendy and Alden, Kelvin and Suzanne, Vicky and David, Carl and Kara. Much loved Nana to Alex, Emily, Rebekah, Sam, Miriam, Hannah, Sian, and Rhys. She will be missed by all. Beth's Funeral Service will be held at Evans Road Community Church, 40 Evans Road, Papamoa on Thursday October 1 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Alzheimers Tauranga at https://www. alzheimers.org.nz/ tauranga or St John Ambulance Northern Region at https:/ /www.stjohn.org.nz/ support-us/donate/. Beth will be at home Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Communications to the Trask family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2020