McCARTHY, Betty Alice (nee Stubbs). Passed away on March 6, 2020 aged 93, at Hampton Court Rest Home. Most loved and devoted wife of the late Tom, and much loved mother and mother-in- law of Brian (deceased) and Billie, Kathy and Jim (deceased) Antonio, Judy and Abe Parker, Dennis (deceased) and Dianne McCarthy, Peter and Jocelyn McCarthy, and Lynda and Ewen Livingstone. Much loved Nana of 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2020