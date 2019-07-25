|
|
HADFIELD, Betty Ann Forbes (nee Thompson). Passed away in Mangawhai on July 11, 2019, with her family by her side, aged 85 years. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Patricia and Kerry, The late Kim and Gaylene and Rhys and Awhimai, adored Nana Bett to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to North Haven Hospice Whangarei for their care and support of Betty and her family during her illness. As per Betty's wishes, a family farewell and Cremation has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2019