O'ROURKE, Betty Ann. On Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Palmerston Manor, aged 71 years. Loved wife of Batt for 54 years. Loved mother of Toni, Craig and Louise, Melody and Shane, Karen and Teddy, and Matt. A loved Nana and Great Nana. A loved sister and sister-in-law. Betty will lie at 46 Kelvin Grove Road, Palmerston North until Friday morning. A service for Betty will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 4, 2019