WOOD, Betty Dawn. 25.12.1931 - 29.07.2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly beloved wife of Trevor (deceased). Treasured Mum of Stephen and Bronwyn, Allan and Jo-Ann, and George (Garry). Special Nana of Cory, Patrice, Clinton, Natalie, Lauren, Joanna, Tyryn and Elysium. Amazing More-Nana to her nine great- grandchildren. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves memories no one can steal." A service for Betty will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Saturday, August 3 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Wood Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2019