Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Betty Edith . (Robertson) LANG

LANG, Betty Edith (nee Robertson). 19.03.1926 - 23.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at Waiapu House. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Special mother and mother-in-law to Desmond and Doris, Robert and Ann, Paul and Kaye, Peter and Carolyn, Vivienne and Ian. A much loved grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Waiapu staff and especially Dr Greg Beacham for his lasting care. At the request of family a private service was held on Wednesday, June 26 at Waiapu House Chapel. Messages can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Lang family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019
