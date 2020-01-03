Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ANGUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Eileen ANGUS

Add a Memory
Betty Eileen ANGUS Notice
ANGUS, Betty Eileen. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre on January 1, 2020, aged 74 years. Loved wife of 52 years to Ross. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Richard, Anna and Sam, Grant and Monica. Loved Gran of Mackenzie, Payton and Ellyse, Tobie and Alex. A service for Betty will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Monday, January 6 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund. These and any messages may be left the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -