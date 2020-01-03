|
|
ANGUS, Betty Eileen. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre on January 1, 2020, aged 74 years. Loved wife of 52 years to Ross. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Donna and Richard, Anna and Sam, Grant and Monica. Loved Gran of Mackenzie, Payton and Ellyse, Tobie and Alex. A service for Betty will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Monday, January 6 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund. These and any messages may be left the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 3, 2020