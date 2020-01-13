Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Betty Howe Yee MEREDITH


1946 - 2020
Betty Howe Yee MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH, Betty Howe Yee. Born December 1, 1946. Died suddenly in sunny Dubai with her family by her side. Loved wife of the late Guy. Cherished mother to Sarah, Claire and Linda. Dearly loved Betsy to Paige, and Nana to Danica, Avril, Jack and Monique. Loved sister to her 11 brothers and sisters. A service for Bette will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2.00pm followed by refreshments in the Crestwood lounge. Messages to Sarah and Claire Meredith can be sent to: Mary Doyle, 3 Karanema Drive, Havelock North 4130, New Zealand.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 13, 2020
