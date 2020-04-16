Home

Betty Jean . (Formerly Butson and Feierabend) WARE


1932 - 2020
Betty Jean . (Formerly Butson and Feierabend) WARE Notice
WARE, Betty Jean (Formerly Butson and Feierabend). 01.11.1932-13.04.2020 Passed away on Monday, April 13 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Ken Butson. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Lynette and Jeff, Stephen and Jill, Katrine and Alan and the late Gary. Special friend of Don. Loved grandmother of Nigel, Hamish, Ross, Sam and Kelly. A private burial has been held. Messages to the Ware Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. 'Rest in Peace'.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2020
