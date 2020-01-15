|
WEBSTER, Betty Marion (nee Davidson) On January 11, 2020 peacefully at Hastings. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom and loved mother of the late Rodney, Jim and Julie. Loved Nana of Teresa, Cindy, Greg, Brooke and Cindy. Loved Great Nana of Sophia, Kooper, Lily, Eva, and Ollie. The funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army, 389 Gladstone Road, Gisborne at 11am Thursday January 16, followed by interment at the Taruheru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020