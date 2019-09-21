|
GREEN, Betty Ruth. 28.11.1934-17.09.2019 Daughter of the late Val and Trudy Green. Loved Partner of the Late Keith Stott. Adored sister of Valerie and the Late Lois and Dorothy. Beloved mother of Christina and the late William. Treasured Nana and Great Nana to all her Grandchildren. A service will be held for Betty at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Rd Hastings on September 24, 2019 at 11am. All messages for the family are to be sent to P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings, 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 21, 2019