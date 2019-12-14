|
WONG, Bevan. Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 64 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandi and Gregory, Rhys and Sharyn, and Jay. A dear brother, uncle, and friend, he will be missed by many. A service for Bevan will be held in the Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Road, Napier on Tuesday, December 17 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Wong Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 14, 2019