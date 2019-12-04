|
GREVILLE, Beverley Agnes (nee Tacon) 25.09.1936-30.11.2019 Died peacefully at Duart Resthome surrounded by family. Loved wife of Ron Pierce (deceased) and Trevor Greville (deceased). Beloved mother and mother-in law of Colleen (deceased), Tim and Julie, Jan and Russell, Warwick, Amanda and Keith, Pip and Mac, Gilly and David, Dean (deceased). Adored Nana and Nan to her 26 grandchildren and 16 ½ great grandchildren. In respect of Bev's wishes a private family service will be held. Sincere thanks to the staff of Duart Hospital for their fantastic care of Mum over the last 3 ½ months. Messages of condolences can be sent to PO Box 8929, Havelock North
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019