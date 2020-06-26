|
BEDINGFIELD, Beverley Anne (Bev) (nee Lyall). On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife and soul-mate of Pirie for 63 years. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Janice and David Blake, Lynne and Paul Boyden, Maurice and Kerry, Karen and Steve Lowe. Cherished Nana to Peter and Jono; Sharni, Daryn, Nicole and Casey; Jack, Philip, and Bella; and Courtney and Spencer. Great Nana to her eight great grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts" Messages for the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Monday, June 29 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 26, 2020