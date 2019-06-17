|
NASH, Beverley Dianne (Bev). (formerly Wong, nee Johnston). Peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Reeve House, Mary Doyle. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Kirsti and Tim, Haydn and Rebecca, and Nic and Adam. Loved Nan B of Bella, Nina, Jordi, Fin, Isaac, Zoe, Cosmo, Kaia, and Eli. The family sincerely thank the staff of Goddard House and Reeve House for all their love and care of Bev. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market Street South, Hastings on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Nash family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019