Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Beverley Dianne . (formerly Wong nee Johnston) (Bev) NASH

Beverley Dianne . (formerly Wong nee Johnston) (Bev) NASH Notice
NASH, Beverley Dianne (Bev). (formerly Wong, nee Johnston). Peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Reeve House, Mary Doyle. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Kirsti and Tim, Haydn and Rebecca, and Nic and Adam. Loved Nan B of Bella, Nina, Jordi, Fin, Isaac, Zoe, Cosmo, Kaia, and Eli. The family sincerely thank the staff of Goddard House and Reeve House for all their love and care of Bev. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market Street South, Hastings on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Nash family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019
