Beverley Gwladys. HODSON

Beverley Gwladys. HODSON Notice
HODSON, Beverley Gwladys. 26.05.1942 - 22.11.2020 Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Adored wife for 58 years of Peter. Loved mother of Erin, Paula, Andrew and Peter. Treasured Nanny of Ashleigh, Daniel, Oliver, Katherine, Fergus and Great Grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte and Tyger. A celebration of Beverley's life will be held at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Te Mata Rd Havelock North on Thursday, November 26 at 11am. Messages to the Hodson family may be sent to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 24, 2020
