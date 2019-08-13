|
OLSEN, Beverley Isabel. Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at the Atawhai Retirement Village. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ross. Mother of Lynley, and Justin. Sister of Bob. Friend of Brendon and stepmum to Marie, Louise, and Katrina. Special friend of many years to Sylvia. Friend to many of the residents at Atawhai. Many thanks to the caring nurses and staff at Gracelands, Atawhai, and Cranford Hospice. Special thanks to Doctor John Gommans, Consultant Physician at HBDHB for his caring support and counsel. In accordance with Beverley's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Olsen Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2019