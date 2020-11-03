|
COOK, Beverley Marie (nee McCourt). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Waiapu House after a long illness, on November 2, 2020. Soulmate and adored wife of Edward (Eddie). Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Glenn and Phillipa, Sharon and Susie, Nigel, Stephen and Alan, and Susan. Loved Nana of Jonathan and Amy, Paul, Daniel and Michelle, Hope; Ethan, Isla and Flynn. Special thanks to the staff of Waiapu House for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Diabetes Foundation may be left at the service and would be appreciated. A celebration of Beverley's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Friday, November 6 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cook Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 3, 2020