Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads
Hastings
Beverley Marie (McCourt) COOK

Beverley Marie (McCourt) COOK Notice
COOK, Beverley Marie (nee McCourt). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Waiapu House after a long illness, on November 2, 2020. Soulmate and adored wife of Edward (Eddie). Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Glenn and Phillipa, Sharon and Susie, Nigel, Stephen and Alan, and Susan. Loved Nana of Jonathan and Amy, Paul, Daniel and Michelle, Hope; Ethan, Isla and Flynn. Special thanks to the staff of Waiapu House for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Diabetes Foundation may be left at the service and would be appreciated. A celebration of Beverley's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Friday, November 6 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cook Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
