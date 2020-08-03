Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre
48 Marine Parade
Napier
View Map
Beverley Mavis. (Bev) REID

REID, Beverley Mavis (Bev). 26.06.1947-01.08.2020. Cherished wife of Malcolm (deceased). Adored Mum and mum-in-law of Wayne and Jodee, Angela and Ian. Much loved Nana of Rachel, Kalani, Jason, Matisse and Fraanz. Daughter of Hector and Joan Murray, sister of Pam and Gary Schofield. Daughter-in-law of Zel and Ron Reid and sister-in-law of Rosie and Jim. Special heartfelt thanks to the awesome team in ICU for their kindness, compassion and dedication to Bev and family over the past five weeks. A service for Bev will be held at the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Reid Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2020
