Beverley Pauline Isabel (Howse) TILYARD

TILYARD, Beverley Pauline Isabel (nee Howse). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on September 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Trevor. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of David and Kirsty and Marcia and Norm. Grandmother to Kimberley and Travis, Olivia, Georgina, Daniel, Brett, Melissa, Curtis and Celine. Great Grandmother to Maddison, CJ and Mason. A service to celebrate Beverley's life is to be held at Equippers Church, 306 Hapuku St, Hastings, on Friday 11, September 2020 at 11.am. Under Covid19 Level 2 Restrictions, those wishing to attend MUST register through the 'Equippers Church Facebook Page' or call on 021 834 059 to secure a place. Special thanks to Dr Lisa Percy, staff of Cranford Hospice and the Carers. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice can be made online at cranfordhospice.org. nz - Messages can be sent to the 'Tilyard Family', c/- PO Box 1050, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2020
