McCLUTCHIE, Bill Harawira Te Puni. On behalf of Dad and family many thanks and love to all, the Doctors, Nurses and staff of HBDHB's A&E and ICU. Big love to Tim and Naida, and to the Rehabilitation staff. To the staff at Gracelands Resthome, thank you. Big love to friends and colleagues at Bidfood, thank you for your support. Big love and aroha to whanau's, matengas, Burtons, Houkamaus, Taiapas and McClutchies. Big love to Dad's mokopunas and great mokos. Biggest love to Mum and Kayla. Thank you all for your love and support. God is good.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2019