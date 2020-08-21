Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Blanche Caroline GRAY

Blanche Caroline GRAY Notice
GRAY, Blanche Caroline. Peacefully on August 19, 2020, aged 98 years, at Summerset in the Bay, Napier, after a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother to Trevor (Brisbane) and Barry (Auckland); kind hearted mother-in-law to Dani and Deborah. Loving Nana of James, Callum and Alice. The family would like to thank the extended family for their support of Blanche; and all the health professionals who have cared for Blanche over the last 3 months with such kindness and compassion. Funeral details will be advised later due to current restrictions.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2020
