WARREN, Bob. In his 87th year. Father, farmer, golfer, drinker, husband, thinker, gentleman, linker, clever and cool, nobodys fool. He laughed aloud when he had a good round, smashing that "9" iron into the ground. Worked hard for his share of love, life and wealth. Left us on Wednesday, sane and in stealth. Way to go Bob, so typically self, no fuss, no bother, no bulldust or grief. A smile on his dial and a sigh of relief. For "Bob Warren" please raise your glass, good luck on your journey, your tickets first class. Love you Dad, Hamish, Andrew, and Pete RIP Grandad, Jack, Heidi, and Macy
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 27, 2019