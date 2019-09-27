Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob WARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob WARREN

Add a Memory
Bob WARREN Notice
WARREN, Bob. In his 87th year. Father, farmer, golfer, drinker, husband, thinker, gentleman, linker, clever and cool, nobodys fool. He laughed aloud when he had a good round, smashing that "9" iron into the ground. Worked hard for his share of love, life and wealth. Left us on Wednesday, sane and in stealth. Way to go Bob, so typically self, no fuss, no bother, no bulldust or grief. A smile on his dial and a sigh of relief. For "Bob Warren" please raise your glass, good luck on your journey, your tickets first class. Love you Dad, Hamish, Andrew, and Pete RIP Grandad, Jack, Heidi, and Macy
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.