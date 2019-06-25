|
WAAKA, Boy Williams. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Liddy) and father of Keelia, Titiana, Caleb and Paris. Much loved son of Boy (Snr) and Merry Christmas. Eldest brother of Annaliesse, Teela and Sironen. Loved son-in- law of William (Bill) and Aroha Cleine and brother-in-law of Michael and Sarah. Cherished nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was a gentle humble man with the most beautiful soul and cheeky smile. Boy is laying at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke. Tangihanga will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 11am. E hara Taku toa I te to taki tahi Engari taku toa I he toa taki tini
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019