|
|
SPENCER, Boyden James. Born on August 13, 2001. Cherished and much loved son of Trevor and Tracey Spencer. Adored by Chelsea, Trevor, Grace, Jodi, Jareth, Paula and Ian. Pat and Harvey Boyden and Eileen Spencer and the late Trevor Spencer. Boyden's journey ended April 28, 2020. 'Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. You may have left this world behind, but you will never leave our hearts and mind'. Due to current circumstances a private family cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020