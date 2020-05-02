Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyden SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyden James SPENCER

Add a Memory
Boyden James SPENCER Notice
SPENCER, Boyden James. Born on August 13, 2001. Cherished and much loved son of Trevor and Tracey Spencer. Adored by Chelsea, Trevor, Grace, Jodi, Jareth, Paula and Ian. Pat and Harvey Boyden and Eileen Spencer and the late Trevor Spencer. Boyden's journey ended April 28, 2020. 'Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. You may have left this world behind, but you will never leave our hearts and mind'. Due to current circumstances a private family cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyden's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -