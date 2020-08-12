|
|
GRAY, Brad Jackson. Passed away on August 10, 2020 aged 36 years. Adored and loved son of Daniel; Toni and Ken. Dearly loved Grandson to Jan and Jeff Jackson. Loved brother of Kylie and Wini, Troy and Kelly, Ryan and Rebecca. Much loved nephew of Debi and Robyn. Cousin to Izak. Loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and best mate to Jon. Brad will be lying at home, 6 Tasman Drive, Parklands, Napier from August 12 until August 13, followed by a private service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020