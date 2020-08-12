Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
at home
6 Tasman Drive
Parklands
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brad GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad Jackson GRAY

Add a Memory
Brad Jackson GRAY Notice
GRAY, Brad Jackson. Passed away on August 10, 2020 aged 36 years. Adored and loved son of Daniel; Toni and Ken. Dearly loved Grandson to Jan and Jeff Jackson. Loved brother of Kylie and Wini, Troy and Kelly, Ryan and Rebecca. Much loved nephew of Debi and Robyn. Cousin to Izak. Loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and best mate to Jon. Brad will be lying at home, 6 Tasman Drive, Parklands, Napier from August 12 until August 13, followed by a private service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -