RAE, Brent Gordon. Peacefully at HB Hospital on June 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Lyn and father and father- in-law of Matt and Jamie, Melissa and Dan, Briar and Jonny. Adored Poppa of Annabelle, Zavier and Pascalle, Nicola and Caitlin and Klaydyn, Rylee, Tannah and Dayne. A service for Brent will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Thursday, June 20 at 11am, followed by private cremation. Donations to Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated. These and any messages to the Rae family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2019