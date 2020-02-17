|
COTTLE, Brian. On February 13, 2020 passed away suddenly at Hawke's Bay Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Joan Kuzmich. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Bernie and Jane. Uncle to Alistair and Malcolm, and great uncle to Charlie. Loved father of Paul and Carol, and father- in-law of Anthony Gouder and Poppa to their sons Charlie and Max. Respected friend of Stephen and Todd, and David and Michelle Kuzmich and their families. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Brian's wishes and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Messages to the Cottle/Kuzmich Families, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 17, 2020