Brian COTTLE Notice
COTTLE, Brian. On February 13, 2020 passed away suddenly at Hawke's Bay Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Joan Kuzmich. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Bernie and Jane. Uncle to Alistair and Malcolm, and great uncle to Charlie. Loved father of Paul and Carol, and father- in-law of Anthony Gouder and Poppa to their sons Charlie and Max. Respected friend of Stephen and Todd, and David and Michelle Kuzmich and their families. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Brian's wishes and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Messages to the Cottle/Kuzmich Families, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 17, 2020
