ATKINS, Brian George. On May 27, 2019, at Hastings Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved and caring husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Lyn, Michelle, Alicia and Gary. Brother of Colin (deceased), Janice (deceased), Keith and Carol. Loved grandad of Amanda, Todd, Matthew, Zac, Jake, Anna and Aiden and all his great grandchildren. A special thanks to the carers at the Hastings Hospital and Eversley Rest Home for all their care and support. A service for Brian will be held at Crestwood Chapel on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the Atkins family C/O PO Box 14007, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 29, 2019
